Po.et (POE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $44,150.00

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Po.et token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, OKEx, DDEX and Binance. In the last week, Po.et has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Po.et has a total market cap of $4.94 million and approximately $44,150.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Po.et alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.01 or 0.02656570 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00220914 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00045313 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00131499 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Po.et Profile

Po.et’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Po.et’s official website is po.et. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Po.et

Po.et can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Binance, COSS, Kyber Network, OKEx, HitBTC and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Po.et Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Po.et and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.