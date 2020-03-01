POA Network Price Reaches $0.0176 on Top Exchanges (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. In the last seven days, POA Network has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. POA Network has a market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Binance, Bibox and HitBTC.

POA Network Coin Profile

POA Network (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA Network is poa.network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling POA Network

POA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, HitBTC, Bibox, Binance and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

