POA Trading Down 19% Over Last Week (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 1st. Over the last seven days, POA has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. POA has a total market cap of $3.13 million and $85,398.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can currently be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Binance and Ethfinex.

POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.

POA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC, Binance, Bibox and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

