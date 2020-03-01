Polis (POLIS) One Day Volume Tops $3,730.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last seven days, Polis has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. Polis has a market cap of $6.25 million and $3,730.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00007543 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,678,379 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official website is polispay.org.

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

