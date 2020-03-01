Polymath (POLY) Price Hits $0.0241

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Polymath has a market cap of $11.78 million and approximately $8.16 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, Kyber Network and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 14.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00687466 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011241 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007475 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 771.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 488,175,816 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Binance, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, UEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, Koinex, Huobi, Kucoin, DDEX, Bitbns and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

