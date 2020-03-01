Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,354 ($17.81).

POLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,120 ($14.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,060 ($13.94) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) target price (down previously from GBX 1,400 ($18.42)) on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

LON:POLY opened at GBX 1,194 ($15.71) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,270.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,191.08. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of GBX 763.80 ($10.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,350.50 ($17.77).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is 0.45%.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

