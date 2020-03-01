PopularCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $74,745.00 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 62% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. PopularCoin has a total market capitalization of $74,745.00 and $4.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 51.9% lower against the dollar. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00673120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011207 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00039002 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000890 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00070962 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007678 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,998,136,975 coins. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com.

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

