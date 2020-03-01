Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) Stock Position Lessened by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,310 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Portola Pharmaceuticals worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,054,000 after purchasing an additional 35,575 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,820,000 after acquiring an additional 445,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 79,710 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 692,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,530,000 after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 514,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,283,000 after acquiring an additional 37,499 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTLA. BidaskClub lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Portola Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $791.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.12. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $37.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.36). Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 249.20% and a negative return on equity of 315.45%. The business had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.96 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

