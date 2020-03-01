Poseidon Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $178,371.00 (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. Poseidon Network has a total market capitalization of $20.02 million and $178,371.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Poseidon Network token can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.93 or 0.02644554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00220587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00052847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00131972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Poseidon Network Profile

Poseidon Network (CRYPTO:QQQ) is a token. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,144,575,307 tokens. The official message board for Poseidon Network is medium.com/poseidonnetwork. The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network. Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Poseidon Network Token Trading

Poseidon Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poseidon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poseidon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

