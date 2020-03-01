PostCoin Market Cap Hits $21,754.00 (POST)

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One PostCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. PostCoin has a total market capitalization of $21,754.00 and $4.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PostCoin has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007945 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009690 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000075 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000488 BTC.

About PostCoin

PostCoin (CRYPTO:POST) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU. PostCoin’s official message board is postcoin.top/forum. PostCoin’s official website is postcoin.top.

PostCoin Coin Trading

PostCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PostCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

