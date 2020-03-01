PotCoin Price Tops $0.0098 on Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Tux Exchange and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $3,539.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,579.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.94 or 0.02565798 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.01 or 0.03698272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00678278 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.01 or 0.00758436 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00011106 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00091358 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00028704 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00576253 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,409,334 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Poloniex and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.