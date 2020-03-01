Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,864 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Potlatchdeltic worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Eric J. Cremers sold 7,145 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $297,589.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Temple sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $88,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,031 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Potlatchdeltic stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.74. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 12 month low of $33.31 and a 12 month high of $45.42.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

