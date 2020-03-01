Power Ledger (POWR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $27.26 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Power Ledger token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001194 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex, Bithumb, Gate.io and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $43.57 million and approximately $27.26 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.58 or 0.02623515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00220506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00046138 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00131831 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger launched on July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,785,291 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,738,728 tokens. The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger. Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Power Ledger Token Trading

Power Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TDAX, Gate.io, BX Thailand, Binance, Bitbns, Bithumb, Kucoin, DigiFinex, Radar Relay, Bittrex, Huobi, LATOKEN, Bancor Network, Cryptopia, Upbit, IDEX, ABCC and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

