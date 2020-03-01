Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,512 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.67% of Preferred Bank worth $15,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,865,000 after acquiring an additional 230,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 54,254 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 49,472 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 42,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 22,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $51.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.58. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

