Primas Price Reaches $0.0205 on Exchanges (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. Primas has a market cap of $1.08 million and $576,727.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas token can currently be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Gate.io, BCEX and OKEx. In the last week, Primas has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar.

Primas Profile

Primas was first traded on August 26th, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas. Primas’ official website is primas.io. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io, OKEx and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

