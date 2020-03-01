Primas (PST) Reaches Market Cap of $1.08 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Primas token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges including BCEX, Gate.io, LBank and OKEx. In the last week, Primas has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. Primas has a market cap of $1.08 million and $900,135.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $223.44 or 0.02605022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00226687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00047558 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00134275 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Primas

Primas launched on August 26th, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas. Primas’ official website is primas.io. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BCEX, Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

