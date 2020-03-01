Primecoin Price Hits $0.0317 on Top Exchanges (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, Primecoin has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a market cap of $978,983.00 and $6,123.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0317 or 0.00000369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Trade By Trade, CoinEgg and Bleutrade.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 30,880,560 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittylicious, BX Thailand, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.