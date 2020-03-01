Primecoin Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $5,699.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Cryptopia, BX Thailand and Bittylicious. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 30,887,482 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Trade By Trade, BX Thailand, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bittylicious and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

