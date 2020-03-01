Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Shares Bought by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 992,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,087 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.49% of Primo Water worth $11,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 434.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,289,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,698,000 after buying an additional 1,861,408 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 8,645.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 410,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 405,920 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter worth about $4,509,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 52,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth about $584,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Primo Water alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRMW shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital downgraded Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

PRMW stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $592.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.20, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.66. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.