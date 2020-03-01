PRiVCY (PRIV) Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One PRiVCY coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Over the last seven days, PRiVCY has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. PRiVCY has a market capitalization of $41,130.00 and $9.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PRiVCY alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00043457 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00053901 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PRiVCY Coin Profile

PRiVCY (CRYPTO:PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PRiVCY Coin Trading

PRiVCY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRiVCY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRiVCY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.