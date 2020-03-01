Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank OZK increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,539,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

NYSE:PG opened at $113.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.71. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $97.75 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The company has a market capitalization of $280.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.