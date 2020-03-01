Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.5% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $113.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $97.75 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.