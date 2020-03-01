ProCurrency (PROC) Achieves Market Cap of $2,429.00

ProCurrency (CURRENCY:PROC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last week, ProCurrency has traded down 20% against the dollar. One ProCurrency coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and Cryptopia. ProCurrency has a market cap of $2,429.00 and approximately $420.00 worth of ProCurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $253.23 or 0.02937684 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ProCurrency

PROC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. ProCurrency’s total supply is 8,011,443,707 coins and its circulating supply is 104,368,826 coins. ProCurrency’s official Twitter account is @ProCommerceInfo. The official website for ProCurrency is www.procommerce.io.

Buying and Selling ProCurrency

ProCurrency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProCurrency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProCurrency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProCurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

