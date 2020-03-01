Profile Utility Token Price Down 16.2% Over Last 7 Days (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. Profile Utility Token has a total market cap of $106,905.00 and approximately $10,365.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Coinnest, Bit-Z and LBank. In the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00039866 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00071379 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000830 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,668.90 or 1.00435912 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000977 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00068052 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000412 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Coinrail, Coinnest, LBank and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

