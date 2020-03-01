Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Short Interest Update

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 834,700 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the January 30th total of 753,600 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 315,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In related news, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $336,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,893.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $33,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,417 shares of company stock worth $936,696. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Progress Software by 1,153.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Progress Software by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.29. The company had a trading volume of 807,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.79. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Progress Software had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $123.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Progress Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

