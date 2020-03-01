Project Pai (PAI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.23 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Huobi, Bitfinex and HBUS. Project Pai has a market cap of $23.82 million and $1.23 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 41.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00053998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00482457 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $546.65 or 0.06340936 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00064175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00030001 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005734 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011617 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,657,341,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,453,892,591 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai.

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HBUS, OOOBTC, BitForex, Huobi and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

