Propy (PRO) Price Tops $0.0852 on Exchanges

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 1st. Propy has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and $23,678.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Propy token can now be purchased for about $0.0852 or 0.00000976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, Huobi and Upbit. Over the last week, Propy has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011482 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.88 or 0.02600461 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00225632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00047521 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00134015 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Propy Token Profile

Propy’s launch date was July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,173,592 tokens. Propy’s official website is propy.com. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Propy

Propy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin, Liqui, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

