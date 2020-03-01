Propy (PRO) Trading Down 33.4% Over Last 7 Days

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. Propy has a total market cap of $4.22 million and $53,521.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Propy token can now be bought for $0.0841 or 0.00000975 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, Upbit and Huobi. During the last week, Propy has traded down 33.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Propy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.89 or 0.02676879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00223822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00045418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00131550 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Propy Token Profile

Propy was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,173,592 tokens. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc. The official website for Propy is propy.com.

Buying and Selling Propy

Propy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, Livecoin, HitBTC, Liqui and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.