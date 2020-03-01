PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.86 Million

Brokerages expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to post sales of $65.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PROS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.69 million and the highest is $66.09 million. PROS posted sales of $56.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full year sales of $290.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $289.20 million to $291.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $341.29 million, with estimates ranging from $335.46 million to $348.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). PROS had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine cut PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PROS in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

NYSE PRO opened at $45.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $75.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $678,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,595,407.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,630,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,681 over the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in PROS by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in PROS by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in PROS by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in PROS by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PROS by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

