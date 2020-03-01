Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Stake Increased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,931 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Hovde Group lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

In related news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.24 per share, for a total transaction of $207,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PB traded down $3.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.60. 1,148,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,420. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.85 and a 12 month high of $75.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. The company had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.