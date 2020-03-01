Proton Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $186,563.00 (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Proton Token token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, CoinTiger, FCoin and DDEX. In the last week, Proton Token has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Proton Token has a total market cap of $749,378.00 and $186,563.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.93 or 0.02644554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00220587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00131972 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Proton Token

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,201,608,830 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global. The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global.

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, DDEX, BitForex, LBank, BCEX and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

