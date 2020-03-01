Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRVB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Provention Bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Shares of PRVB opened at $11.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $588.81 million, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 6.05. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.96.

In other news, COO Eleanor Ramos bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,320.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,075 shares of company stock worth $76,794. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 15,450.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.