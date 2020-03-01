Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will announce sales of $88.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.40 million. Provident Financial Services posted sales of $87.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year sales of $358.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $356.80 million to $360.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $373.55 million, with estimates ranging from $370.50 million to $376.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Provident Financial Services.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $90.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $48,239,000 after buying an additional 75,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,027,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,318,000 after buying an additional 73,317 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,572,000 after buying an additional 36,298 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 583,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after buying an additional 44,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $19.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.05. Provident Financial Services has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $27.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial Services (PFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.