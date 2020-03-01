ProxyNode (PRX) Trading 1.9% Higher This Week

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 27% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $93,315.00 and $17.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last week, ProxyNode has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ProxyNode

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 154,976,738 coins. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769.

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

