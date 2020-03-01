PUBLISH Market Capitalization Reaches $326,451.00 (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last week, PUBLISH has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. PUBLISH has a total market cap of $326,451.00 and $34,214.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PUBLISH token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.49 or 0.02620161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00221327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00045407 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00132352 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PUBLISH

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

