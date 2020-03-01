Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) Short Interest Update

Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 857,900 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the January 30th total of 925,100 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PULM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 284.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 70,566 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the period. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PULM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ PULM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. 1,947,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,378. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.31. Pulmatrix has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

