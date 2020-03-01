PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,598 shares during the period. PulteGroup accounts for about 5.8% of Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of PulteGroup worth $37,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,873,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,658,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 363,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,088,000 after buying an additional 17,974 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 147,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 86,500 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,586.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHM. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.70.

NYSE PHM opened at $40.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.05. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $47.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

