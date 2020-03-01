Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 81,063 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Puma Biotechnology worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,507,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,688,000 after buying an additional 541,496 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 839,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 456,921 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 677,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 223,564 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 506,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 267,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 42,173 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PBYI traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,480,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,392. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.52. Puma Biotechnology Inc has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $43.90.

Several research firms recently commented on PBYI. Guggenheim downgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.03.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

