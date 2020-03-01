Pundi X (NPXS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.27 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Pundi X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X has a total market cap of $38.67 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00055525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00482761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $546.07 or 0.06359894 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00064582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030231 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005760 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011641 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,599,580,301 coins and its circulating supply is 234,308,006,047 coins. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com.

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

