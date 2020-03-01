Pure Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last week, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the US dollar. One Pure coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Pure has a market capitalization of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.27 or 0.01004167 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00016307 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002813 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000725 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pure is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. Pure’s official website is purexalt.io. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

