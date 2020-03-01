PutinCoin Trading Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Livecoin and CoinExchange. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $240,030.00 and $122.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00039626 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00071201 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000837 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,595.36 or 1.00402096 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000983 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00066829 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000411 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,016,892,568 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.