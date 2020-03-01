PWR Coin (PWR) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded up 136.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last week, PWR Coin has traded up 67.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PWR Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PWR Coin has a total market cap of $167,602.00 and $108.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.72 or 0.00990959 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00039002 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00016194 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00200466 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007450 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00070962 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001921 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00311260 BTC.

PWR Coin Coin Profile

PWR Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

PWR Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

