Qbao (QBT) Reaches Market Cap of $477,916.00

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Qbao token can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, CoinEgg, EXX and Allcoin. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $477,916.00 and $1,210.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000147 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Token Profile

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao.

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Gate.io, CoinEgg, EXX and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

