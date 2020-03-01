Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,718 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.13% of Qiagen worth $9,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Qiagen by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Qiagen by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Qiagen by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Qiagen by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Qiagen by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Shares of QGEN traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,114,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Qiagen NV has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $43.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average is $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Qiagen’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiagen NV will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Qiagen from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.23.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.