Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QIWI. BidaskClub lowered Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiwi in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Qiwi in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

QIWI opened at $17.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.27. Qiwi has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qiwi by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Qiwi in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Qiwi by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Qiwi by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Qiwi in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 30.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

