Qredit Price Down 24.2% Over Last Week (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 1st. Qredit has a total market capitalization of $290,754.00 and $1,863.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qredit has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qredit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000224 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qredit Profile

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

