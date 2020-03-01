QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,253 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 2.5% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 355,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $846,000. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,879,808.84. Following the transaction, the president now owns 66,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,356.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $6,181,347. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $78.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.00 and its 200 day moving average is $83.32. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.