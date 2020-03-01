Quant (QNT) Trading Down 21.1% Over Last Week

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Quant token can currently be bought for $3.33 or 0.00039072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX. In the last seven days, Quant has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $40.22 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006439 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00422019 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012305 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011749 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012513 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001700 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official website is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

