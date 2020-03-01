Quantum Resistant Ledger Market Capitalization Tops $7.69 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001282 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Upbit and Tidex. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $7.69 million and approximately $283,627.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007963 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00023722 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $249.28 or 0.02919275 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00009882 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002320 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000545 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00019044 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Profile

QRL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,504,559 tokens. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Tidex, Liqui and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

