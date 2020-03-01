Quark (QRK) Trading Up 455% Over Last 7 Days

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. Quark has a total market cap of $6.36 million and $1,120.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can now be bought for $0.0242 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittylicious and FreiExchange. During the last week, Quark has traded up 455% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 263,213,233 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc.

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Cryptopia and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

